HLF launches crowdfunding platform with insurance benefits

From left— Pastor Segun Opaleyi, Pastor Detola Akinremi, Pastor Idowu Iluyomade, Pastor Trevor Akindele, Pastor Africanus Sam-Epelle, Pastor Adeyemo, Pastor Lanre Oyegbola, all of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, RCCG, during His Love Foundation world press conference in Lagos.

*…announces donation of new dialysis centre to Ogun State

By Nkiruka Nnorom

His Love Foundation, HLF, the charity arm of Redeemed Christian Church of God, RCCG, has announced the launch of a new crowdfunding campaign to help deepen its Christian Social Responsibility, CSR, interventions and broaden the level of impacts to reach millions of Nigerians that are in dire needs.

The Foundation also announced the donation of a full-fledged dialysis centre to Olabisi Onabanjo University Teaching Hospital, Sagamu, Ogun State.

The dialysis centre, which is the second to be donated to Ogun State, would be commissioned on August 6.

Speaking at a press conference to intimate the press with the strides of the Foundation, Pastor Idowu Iluyomade, Intercontinental Overseer, CSR, explained that RCCG in Nigeria had spent N18.44 billion on various CSR initiatives and impacted about 130.75 million people in its 43,000 operating centres spread over the 36 states of the federation.

He stated that the funding to be raised would be used to support HLF in addressing a wide variety of in-the-moment, on-the-ground needs in six specific areas of health, education, feeding, social enterprise, rehabilitation and prisons at the local, state, national and international level.

According to him, the crowdfunding campaign was inspired by growing demands of intervention programmes and projects of the church through the Foundation.

He said they were in response to the clarion call of Jesus Christ to every believer to be mindful of the sick, the poor, those in prison and the hungry.

His words: “CSR is a matter of life and death and the church has committed itself to giving succour in six specific areas of health, education, feeding, social enterprise, rehabilitation and prisons.

“So, this crowdfunding campaign provides an incredible opportunity for individuals, philanthropists and corporations to take part in ameliorating the suffering of people across the world, especially in the midst of the global coronavirus pandemic.

“There are a wide variety of urgent demands where government support will not be available at all or not available on time to meet all the rapidly-changing needs on ground.

“Hence the need for donations from individuals, philanthropists and corporations to fill critical gaps and make a tremendous difference.

“We, therefore, need to bring our resources together, so that we can make a tremendous impact.”

He said that with as little as N1,000 a month or N12,000 lump sum as a year donation or more, from a partner, the Foundation would be able to do more for more people, impact more communities and transform more lives.

He added that the HLF has entered into partnerships with four insurance companies in Nigeria to give one year free accident insurance policy to partners who make lump sum donations of N2,000 or more at once.

He listed the insurance partners to include Axa Mansard, Leadway Assurance Company Limited, Veritas Kapital and Cornerstone Insurance.

The policy provides a worldwide cover on a 24-hour basis and pays prompt compensation in the event of injuries, disability or death caused solely by accident, external and visible events such as road accidents.

Motorcycle and tricycle risks are covered. However, power bikes or bikes used for racing are excluded.

Meanwhile, the Enoch and Folu Adeboye Dialysis unit in Olabisi Onabanjo University Teaching Hospital, Sagamu, to be donated will have three units of dialysis machines, a medical water reserve osmosis purification system and 30KVA generator.

The donation will be the 16th in the series of specialised medical interventions— ICU/dialysis centres, cancer screening centre, primary healthcare centres— donated by HLF in the country.

Vanguard News Nigeria