Robert Lewandowski will definitely not leave Bayern Munich in the next two years, according to the German champions’ president Herbert Hainer.

The prolific striker was crowned Germany’s Footballer of the Year for 2021 last week after scoring 41 Bundesliga goals to break Gerd Muller’s long-standing single-season record.

His 48 goals in all competitions were the most scored by any player in Europe’s top five leagues in 2020-21, followed by Kylian Mbappe (42) and Erling Haaland (41).

Lewandowski has netted 294 goals in 329 appearances overall for Bayern since joining from domestic rivals Borussia Dortmund in 2014, including 203 in 219 league games.

But the 32-year-old has been linked with a move away from the Allianz Arena this transfer window, with Real Madrid, Chelsea, and Manchester City all reportedly interested in striking a deal.

However, new boss Julian Nagelsmann recently said he is not bothered by the speculation and president Hainer has reiterated Lewandowski is going nowhere while under contract until 2023.

“Firstly, in my opinion, Lewandowski is the best striker in the world. We are so happy that we have him in our team,” he told Goal.

“He still has two more years on his contract. He will definitely play those with Bayern Munch. I said it already a few weeks ago – I could imagine him staying with us for even longer.

“He will honour his contract. He will definitely play the next two seasons here at Bayern Munich.”

Borussia Dortmund striker Erling Haaland has previously been touted as a possible replacement for Lewandowski, but Bayern are not currently in the market for a new striker.

“As I said, Robert will definitely be here for the next two seasons with Bayern. Then we will look for a successor,” Hainer said.

