OHANAEZE Ndi Igbo Youth Movement has described the listing of Hon. Chukwuma Emeoji by the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, as candidate of the All Progressives Grand Alliance, APGA, for the forth coming Anambra governorship election as an indication of hope to the people of the state.

The group, led by Mazi Uche Nnadi, is particularly happy by the development, saying it was of the belief that the commission’s decision has brought hope to the people of Anambra, the South East and indeed Nigeria.

It said the Jigawa State High Court judgment was a landmark judgment given that it was delivered in compliance with jurisdiction demands on issues concerning intra-party disputes.

“We also note with delight that with Umeoji on the ballot for the next election, there is a guaranteed bright future for the state.

“We, therefore, urge the people of the state to contribute their quota to making the prosperous future possible by supporting Umeoji’s candidature and voting for him overwhelmingly,”a statement by the group, signed by Nnadi read.

Recall that INEC had last week published the names of governorship candidates and their running mates for the November 6 election as submitted by their political parties.

Although two factions of APGA presented two different candidates-Chuma Umeoji and Charles Soludo, the commission recognised and listed Umeoji as the candidate, having been duly nominated by the Jude Okeke-led party leadership endorsed by the court.

