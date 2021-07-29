Sobia A. Shaikh is the most amazing lady who is currently spending her time volunteering to fundraise for various non-profits. She is a UNICEF USA North West Region Board Member and is a Co-Chair for the nationwide UNICEF. She was raised in Karachi, Pakistan and has a degree in Bachelor in Advertising.

For six years, Sobia has worked in advertising at Young & Rubicam and after that, in 1997 she moved to San Francisco where she started her career as a fashion entrepreneur. At first, she began with launching a custom clothing line called “Rhung” based on her Pakistani heritage. For the next 7 years, she took her life into her own hands and created her own line by the name of ISLY Handbags. It’s basically a handbag line which was carried in stores and boutiques everywhere in the country.

Sobia’s hard work has been recognised by media outlets like The New York Times, InStyle, People, C Magazine, PopSugar, SFGATE. After all the years of experiment and struggling, she runs her own social media marketing business. You can also check out the shaikhenandstirred.com blog where she writes on different topics like fashion, decor, travel, beauty, lifestyle and many more. Sobia has travelled many parts of this world; she has learnt about many cultures and places and most importantly she has a vast knowledge about business and people. Being an influencer has changed her life.

Sobia says that there are times when she feels demotivated but her biggest source of motivation are her kids and husband. They know how hard she works and they always motivate her to do better. Sobia believes that one who is willing to take up risks and work hard will always achieve success in the end. She advises one to believe in themselves, follow their guts. She wants to continue what she is doing currently and engage with her followers. Sobia promises to improve the quality of her content and create more campaigns by making videos/reels for her lovely followers.

Truly there is a lot of inspiration to take from a woman who has fought her way to the top, and at 51, continues to speak on topics that demand attention. To know more about Sobia A. Shaikh, do check out her website www.shaikhenandstirred.com.

To stay updated about Sobia A. Shaikh, follow her on social media outlets (links are given below):

Twitter: sobia_a_shaikh

Instagram: sobiaashaikh

Facebook: Sobia A. Shaikh/Shaikhenandstirred