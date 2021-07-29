.

. Inaugurates new board of trustees

By Steve Oko, ABA

Prelate and Moderator of the Presbyterian Church of Nigeria, His Eminence Nzie Nsi Eke, has cautioned the federal government to “handle political detainees fairly and with extreme caution” to avoid aggravating the rising ethnic tension in the country.

The cleric who gave the caution while inaugurating a new Board of Trustees of the church expressed worry over the rising agitations which he said are capable of plunging Nigeria into crises if mismanaged.

He advised the federal government to quickly engage various agitators of self-determination with a view to addressing their grievances.

According to him, Nigeria can no longer thrive under the current geopolitical structure, hence the urgent need to heed the calls for holistic restructuring of the country

The Prelate, according to a press release by the Head, Department of Information of the Church, Rev. Nwoke Ibe, charged members of the new Board of Trustees of the church to be committed to their services.

Members of the new Board include its Chairman, Elder Eteng E. Eteng from Cross River State; Secretary, Rev. Dr Oguele Eke; and Elder Dr John Omoregie Obasahon (Edo State).

Others are Elder Odunlami Olayinka Kayode (Oyo State); Elder Mrs. Christy Ise (Cross River State); Elder. Emmanuel Ndubuisi Nnorom, (Abia State); and Elder. Julius Nuhu Nimba (Taraba State).

The release also included Elder Professor Ambily Etekpe (Bayelsa State); Elder Mrs Rita Bassey Ekanem; Elder Dr Ewelu Ajah Ewelu; Elder Barrister Ahamefula Amaramiro; and Elder. Davison Nnamdi, as a member of the board.

Others are Elder Mike Urom; Elder Ebi Eme; Elder Uche Awa; Elder Professor David Eni; Elder Lekam Ofem Okoi; and Elder Nwidagu Ayama.

According to the release, the inauguration which was held at the Hope Waddell Parish Calabar was attended by the leadership of the Church, and delegates from branches of the Church from within and outside Nigeria.

“These members represent the ten synods of the Church”, the release said.

Meanwhile, the Principal Clerk of the Church, Most Rev. Dr Miracle Ajah, has commended the conduct of the service, saying that the Church had not experienced such in a long time.

He encouraged the Trustees to use the honour accorded them to serve God with diligence and commitment.

The Presbyterian Church of Nigeria was established on April 10, 1846, at Calabar but has since spread to every part of the nation with branches in some African and American countries.

