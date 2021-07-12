Tojemarine, Desert Warriors and Mindscope on Sunday maintained their good start in the male category of the ongoing 2021 National Division One Handball League in Benin.

The teams, after starting on a winning note on the league’s Day 1 on Saturday, also won their respective games on Sunday.

Tojemarine defeated Adorable Stars 17-14, just like they overran Suleja Shooters 31-16 on the opening day.

On the other hand, Desert Warriors Rome much sweat before beating Team Akwa Ibom 18-15, after having beaten Bayelsa United 23-18 on Saturday.

Similarly, Mindacope joned the teams with two wins when on Sunday they defeated Snappers 16-15, having won 36-16 against Edo Stars on Saturday.

Edo Stars again failed to record a win in the ongoing league after they fell to Suleja Shooters 13-23 on Sunday.

In other matches played on Sunday, Correctional Boys lost 16-17 to Owena Kings.

In the female category, Gallant Babes walked over Mindscope while Police Machine fell to Bayelsa Queens 7-20.

The National Division One League, which is a qualifying tournament for the Prudent Energy Handball Premier League, began on Saturday and will end on July 17.

Four teams —- two teams apiece for the male and female categories —- will get promoted into the top tier Prudent Energy Handball Premier League from the Division One League.(NAN)

