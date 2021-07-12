Nigeria Handball League

Tojemarine, Desert Warriors and Mindscope on Sunday maintained their good start in the male category of the ongoing 2021 National Division One Handball League in Benin.

The teams, after starting on a winning note on the league’s Day 1 on Saturday, also won their respective games on Sunday.

Tojemarine defeated Adorable Stars 17-14, just like they overran Suleja Shooters 31-16 on the opening day.

On the other hand, Desert Warriors Rome much sweat before beating Team Akwa Ibom 18-15, after having beaten Bayelsa United 23-18 on Saturday.

Similarly, Mindacope joned the teams with two wins when on Sunday they defeated Snappers 16-15, having won 36-16 against Edo Stars on Saturday.

Edo Stars again failed to record a win in the ongoing league after they fell to Suleja Shooters 13-23 on Sunday.

In other matches played on Sunday, Correctional Boys lost 16-17 to Owena Kings.

In the female category, Gallant Babes walked over Mindscope while Police Machine fell to Bayelsa Queens 7-20.

The National Division One League, which is a qualifying tournament for the Prudent Energy Handball Premier League, began on Saturday and will end on July 17.

Four teams —- two teams apiece for the male and female categories —- will get promoted into the top tier Prudent Energy Handball Premier League from the Division One League.(NAN)

