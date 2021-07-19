Gunmen kidnap medical doctor in Kogi

By Boluwaji Obahopo – Lokoja

A medical doctor, Dr. Solomon Nidiamaka working with General Hospital Ugwolawo, in Ofu Local Government area of Kogi State has been kidnapped by gunmen.

Dr. Nidiamaka, it was gathered was forcefully taken away by the kidnapers around 8:30am from the hospital premises on Monday.

A statement issued by the Kogi State Chairman, Nigeria Medical Association, (NMA), Dr Omakoji Oyiguh and the association secretary, Dr Famotele Tolorunju confirmed the incident to newsmen on Monday evening.

The statement reads, “The State Officers of the Nigerian Medical Association (NMA) Kogi State wishes to inform all concerned that our member, Dr Solomon Nidiamaka, who works at General Hospital Ugwolawo, Ofu Local Government Area was forcefully taken away by kidnapers around 8:30am today 19th July 2021 from the hospital premises

“We call on the government of Kogi State and all security agencies to work very hard towards his early and safe release”.

The Police Public Relations Officer, (PPRO) for Kogi State, DSP William Aya said the command was yet to be aware of the situation.

He, however, promised to get back to our correspondent when he receives first hand information from the Divisional Police Officer, DPO in Ofu Local Government of Kogi State.

Kidnapping seems to have resurfaced in the state following series of abduction.

A traditional ruler in Ajaokuta council area of the state, the Adogo of Eganyi, Mallam Muhammed Adembe was kidnapped last week and only regained his freedom on Sunday after five days with the kidnappers; a pharmacist, Abdullazeez Obajimoh was also whisked away to an unknown destination at the western senatorial district.

These was at the heel of a pastor and his wife who were kidnapped about two weeks ago and their whereabouts still unknown; coupled with the abduction of a community leader in Mopamuro council area, Mr. Sunday Agbogun, who is still with his abductors.

Vanguard News Nigeria