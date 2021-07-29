.

Governor Abubakar Sani Bello, yesterday, 28, 2021, assented to the Laws establishing the Agency for Vehicle Administration as well as that of an Agency for Traffic Management in Niger state.

His Excellency said that the Motor Vehicle Agency is mandated to register Motor Vehicles, issue and renew Motor Vehicle Licenses as well as issue Road Worthiness Certificate among others.

He disclosed further that the Traffic Management Agency is charged to ensure general superintendence and management of the road and Waterway Traffic matters, deter and apprehend road traffic and Waterway offenders as well as establish and maintain traffic information and control centre.

Governor Bello described the two Laws assented to as epochal because they have far-reaching implications on the present security situation in the state stressing that the government is approaching the challenges holistically.

While he applauded the State Assembly for the timely passage of the Bills into Law, His Excellency assured that the agencies, whose activities will cover the entire state, will be provided with the enabling environment and necessary logistics such as vehicles and digitalized equipment to enable them to discharge their duties properly.