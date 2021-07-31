By Chris Onuoha

The music and choral competition event tagged, “MCC 2021” held at the University of Lagos auditorium on Friday July 30, 2021 was quite unique as the full capacity audience were thrilled with compelling songs by contesting participants, that performed in classic, contemporary and cultural genres.

The event, organised by the Dominican Media, a media arm of the Catholic Order of Preachers in Nigeria and Ghana, in its maiden edition, featured two categories of eight individual contestants that include Esther Udeh; Onyinye Mary Ginikanwa; Miriam Oghenekevwe (Mimitieejay); Solomon Ofem; Christiana Uche; Asazobor Aighe; Uduakobong Akpan Jr. and Judith Christak, while four group contestants comprised St. Cecilia Choir, University of Lagos; Bellarome Choral; St. Cecilia Choir, Yaba College of Technology and Elite Choral Group. The judges were led by the former President, Electronic Media Content Owners Association (EMCOAN) and CEO, Royal Roots Production, Debbie Odutayo; Rev. Fr. Victor Ukoh and Akinlade Ibuoye (Gaise Baba), while the show was compered by Ben Ogbeiwi.

In the highly contested prized event that saw the two group contestants exhibit high level of creativity, produced Mary Onyinye Ginikanwa who took home a cash prize of N250,000 as the best individual contestant while Bellarome Choral, a non denominational choral group clinched a whooping N1 million cash prize for the best group performance category.

Onyinye said that she is dedicating the prize to her son who came at a time of trajectory of her life, “Music has been a part of me from the young age and I did my best to win this contest. I am specially dedicating this prize to my son who is just one year old. I wasn’t expecting him when he came because I just ended a job I wasn’t sure I would continue. But his coming brought blessings and luck to me,” says Mary.

Rev Fr Jude Mary Owoh, the Director of Dominican Media while speaking to journalists, said that the essence of the competition is to promote talents among the youth for positivity, good morals and values. “The idea of the competition came from our benefactors. They argued if a talent hunt contest can happen within the church and see young people use their talent to praise God. And looking at the Dominican media, we felt that we can handle such,” says Fr. Owoh

“Basically, there are lot talents in this country that needs encouragement and support; I mean talents that promote good moral values. Also, there should be talent appreciation for human empowerment and developments. Initially, we wanted to restrict it to Catholic Church, but our benefactors said that there is need to open it up to Christians who have inspirational songs to present for wider demographic.

The lead judge, Debby Odutayo, in a statement said, “It was awesome and amazing seeing these young ones perform. It is something new that we are looking forward to especially this period when so many things are happening in the world. It was a healthy challenge and we need things like this to challenge the younger ones,” she added.