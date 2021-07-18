As part of his outstanding contribution to not just the Maritime Industry alone; the Georgia House of Representatives have deem it fit to honor Nigeria’s Peter Chiori who doubles as the CEO of Ocean Glory Commodities Limited.

Speaking on the reason for the honor, representative of the Georgia House of Representative District 88th, Billy Mitchell disclosed that the recipient, Peter Chiori have distinguished himself not just as a big player in the Maritime Industry but so also as a philanthropist who have over the years sponsors several cancer patients by paying their medical bills and trips overseas for treatment and medical follow-ups.

Chiori also routinely sponsors the less privileged, motherless babies by seeing to their various educational journeys.

Mitchell said ‘ the Georgia House of Representative in the light honors Peter for his many contribution to the growth and development of Nigeria.

Reacting to the honor, Peter noted that being recognized is a signal that he is doing something’s right and would never relent until his desired goals are achieved.

It is pertinent to note that Peter Cole is a renowned entrepreneur cum philanthropist whose passion for the maritime and agriculture sectors has earned him respect among his friends in the business. He has continued to receive global awards to his credit to date.