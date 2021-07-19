.

By: Kingsley Omonobi – Abuja.

Following the assassination of a former Provost Marshal of the Nigerian Army, Major General Hussain Ahmed on Thursday by gunmen suspected to be bandits, personnel of the Nigerian Military and other security agencies have launched an ‘aggressive’ joint operation at the Koton Karfe axis of Kogi State to fish out his killers.

His sister, Sabina Ahmed, who was in the vehicle with him, was abducted by the gunmen while his driver escaped.

Sources said the senior officer was shot dead by the gunmen around Ahoko in the Koton Karfe area and believe the abducted sister is being kept somewhere there.

Noting that Koton Karfe axis has been a hotspot for kidnapping by armed bandits, who usually target motorists, the source said bandits and kidnappers are notorious for kidnapping and receiving a ransom for persons they abduct at their enclaves, within the axis.

Only last week, Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi State visited the Nigerian Airforce to seek the assistance of the NAF in establishing a Forward Operating Base in the state to help in beefing up security as bandits from other states in the North fleeing military bombardments are relocating to Kogi.

Recall that the late Provost Marshal was buried on Friday with full military honours at the Guards Brigade Cemetery in Lungi Barracks with the Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen Farouk Yahaya saying that it was the will of God for the officer to die at the time he did, adding that nobody knew when and where he or she would die.

Vanguard News Nigeria