For most talented budding music acts in Nigeria, rising through the ranks to fame is usually an uphill task, especially for those who are financially challenged or know virtually nobody influential in the industry to give them a boost.

Little wonder many of them remain musical underdogs till providence finds them one way or the other. Even after gaining prominence, lsome still fall by the way side because they refuse to dance to the music of stakeholders in the industry.

Such seems to be the case of Fast rising Nigerian musician, Frank Oshole Aleobua, better known as Jahknows, a multi-talented singer who is on a quest to take over the Nigerian music scene with his unique brand of music.

Speaking on some of the challenges rising music acts have to grapple with in their quest for fame and music career success, the singer whose single, ‘Ghetto Love’ is still enjoying massive airplay across the country on major radio stations, revealed how gatekeepers in the music industry stifle artistes who are meant to be encouraged on all fronts.

“Truth be told, a lot of young and talented Nigerian music acts are suffering for what should not even be a challenge to their musical aspirations at all. They are being unnecessarily stifled by the gatekeepers in the music industry.”

“These gatekeepers include media professionals (Print Journalists, Radio Personalities, TV Presenters, bloggers, etc) who are meant to support these young music acts in achieving their dreams. Some Radio/TV stations not picking up new artists’ music unless it’s paid for, journalists and bloggers hardly giving rising up and coming artistes earned support is totally discouraging.”

“However, a few gatekeepers have been doing their best to change the narrative, but the percentage, to that of those who don’t bat an eyelid except their palms are greased is way higher than that of those who have been helping upcoming artistes.”

“I’m using this medium to appeal to the gatekeepers to reconsider, because besides talent, their support would be highly appreciated by all young music acts.”

Vanguard News Nigeria