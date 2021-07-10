Born in Honolulu, Hawaii, and raised in Landover, Maryland, and Texas, Garrett Roberts was once passionate about the rap industry. But since creating rap music was an expensive affair, he dived deep into the business of money-making.

As time rolled, he found a new passion that made him so enmeshed in its intricacies that he never went to catch up with his first passion.

Garrett Roberts (known as Richoffthenet & ½ of YouTube’s Da Rich Family) went from selling drugs and two felonies to earning millions of dollars online. Today, he teaches others how they can start their businesses and become investors to lead a life that once seemed impossible.

Roberts has built one of the largest financial education platforms and shares his knowledge with people from all over the world, showcasing them the path to become rich by multiplying their money and starting their own online businesses.

He also took a business from mom-and-pop status and converted it to an 8-figure enterprise. Garrett has helped over 100 people become millionaires.

He is known as the ‘other half’ of the Da Rich Family YouTube Channel that focuses on financial literacy through interestingly curated information-laden vlogs. Here, he shares his top three success tips.

• To become successful, you need to change the mindset taught in schools. Schools teach students to work hard, get a job, save money, and avoid making mistakes. This mindset is one of the greatest hindrances to success. It is important to take risks, make mistakes early in life, and learn to overcome them. Mistakes are one of the most crucial mentors of life.

• Most people, after making money, invest it in depreciating assets that increase their liabilities column. Instead, they should focus on investing in which increase their value over time and help in passive-income generation. From that additional income, they can buy luxuries – whether it be a trip to an exotic land or a high-budget car.

• It is vital to share what you have with others, whether knowledge or money. Garrett Roberts believes in the concept of reciprocity. Though there is no scientific evidence behind this, Garrett believes that what you share always comes back to you manifold. He encourages people to donate to charities and trusts regularly and share their knowledge with others.

Garret Roberts is the first African-American to go on the internet and tell people about making money from Forex and Bitcoin. He is often referred to as the ‘millionaire-maker’ since he has molded 100+ millionaires by sharing with them his blueprint for success.