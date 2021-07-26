We celebrate yet another significant points in the political advancement of our great party, APC, it’s indeed victory earned and well deserved

No better way to express and restate the strategic, relentless and undaunted drive of the party and its given template, which continues to build the party’s desirable large empire

Another big history, landslide win and party success recorded at our polls, both in ISOLO and Ejigbo LCDAs where I represent, as Hon. Bayo Olasoju and Hon. Monsuru Oloyede Bello, emerge the next Chairmen of ISOLO Local Council Development Area(LCDA) and Ejigbo Local Council Development Area (LCDA) with our wards COUNCILLORS in both communities

It’s with note of joy and fulfillment from myself and the entire good people of the two communities to share in this great success and thank the Party leadership for the ever unrelenting strength, support, proper discharge of efforts and push at all times

Also to the great party members, chieftains for unbridled loyalty and formidable tradition that’s geared towards common good and prosperity

APC! My Party!

APC! Your Party!

APC! Our Party!

Courtesy

Hon. GANIYU ABIODUN JOHNSON (GAJ)

Member House Of Representatives, Oshodi/Isolo2 Federal Constituency