.

By Abdulmumin Murtala, Kano

Governor Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano state has allayed the fear that the recently concluded All Progressives Congress (APC) Ward Congresses held in the Country will be declared null if the judgement by the Supreme Court against the party is something to go by.

Ganduje made the disclosure while addressing newsmen at his ward at Ganduje town in Dawakin Tofa local government shortly after the Congress held on Saturday across the 444 wards in the state.

“The Supreme Court judgement has to do with the National Caretaker Committee and what we have here is an Extra-Ordinary Committee on Convention of the party.

“The election in this ward was based on consensus and the same applied to all the 44 local government areas in the state” he stated.

While commenting on those having reservations on the Ward Congress election he stated that it is natural that people in any democratic contest would definitely not be happy with anything that runs contrary to their personal interest, but what is certain is that the majority will always have their say and the minority will have their way.

“You can see that no one is against the consensus arrangement and even if there are the Appeal Committee will be going round to receive complaints from all those who felt aggrieved with the conduct of the election and all anomalies will be ratified” he added.

On his part, the Chairman of the ward Election Committee of the APC who was in Kano to supervise the election, Dr Tony described it as hitch-free as there was no violence and all the seats contested for were declared unopposed based on consensus means.

In his remarks, the newly elected Ganduje Ward Chairman Alhaji Ahmad Koko expressed happiness with the conduct of the election and commended the governor for his fatherly role.

Vanguard News Nigeria