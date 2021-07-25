.

— We have no hope in Jegede’s tribunal case – PDP defectors

—No founder, no joiner – Akeredolu assures defectors

Dayo Johnson Akure

The former national youth leader of the Peoples Democratic Party, Dennis Niyi- Alonge weekend led other chieftains of the party to defect to the All Progressive Congress in Ondo state.

They were received by the acting chairman, Engr. Ade Adetimehin, who handed them over to the leader of the party in the state, Governor Rotimi Akeredolu at the party’s Secretariat in Akure, the state capital.

Alonge-Niyi, who was a former Chairman of Ose local government defected to APC with the former Chairman of Akoko Southeast Local Government Council, Hon Akin Aibinuomo; former financier and Leader of PDP in Irele council area, Prince Thompson Atayase and hundreds of their supporters across the 18 council areas of the state.

Receiving the defectors, Governor Akeredolu assured them of level playing ground, stressing that no founder, no joiner.

He declared that there is room for many and more, adding that the new members will be integrated into the party without discrimination.

“I want to plead with our party leaders, we must not discriminate. They have become members of our party and we must only integrate them. Let us find a way to accommodate them so they will feel integrated. No founder, no joiner,” Governor Akeredolu said.

The acting chairman, Adetimehin said that the APC remains the best party in the state, noting that Governor Akeredolu has turned the fortune of the party around positively.

”Governor Akeredolu has turned the fortune of this state around. He has turned this state into an industrial state. Before his arrival, the state was a civil servant state.

” Look at the industries at the ore Industrial hub. Since he came inboard, he has constructed over 400 kilometres of roads. My town, Idanre, is a beneficiary.

“Since Ose Local Government Area was created, no General hospital, but today, there is a very big standard hospital. This party is performing. Mr Governor is performing. In ore today, there is a gigantic flyover. Go to Oke Alabojuto, it was a hilly road. Gaga, there are networks of roads.

“Today, Ondo state is the only state in Nigeria that is having three universities standing. Before he assumed office, in the whole Southwest, Ondo state is the only state without a teaching hospital. Today, he’s building two giant teaching hospitals. He has made legacies.”

Responding on behalf of others, Alonge-Niyi said: ”Your achievements are the number one thing that appealed to us. You came in when the resources coming to the state is meagre. We have seen what you have been able to do in transforming the nooks and crannies of the state.

“We see your agenda as agenda that unites the people of Ondo state. You have a general agenda for the overall well-being of the people of the state. I mentioned the quality of your work in Ondo State. These are our attestation to the quality of your leadership.

“You know where we are coming from. And that’s the PDP. It has raised some of us from the state to the national level. It is unfortunate that today, the vulture has taken over the party. We have looked around and the redemption is not coming so soon.

Alonge- Niyi added that ” Not with the type of the intimidating achievements you have recorded in Ondo State. Our hope is not in the tribunal, our hope is in you. There is no hope in the case been pursued by Eyitayo Jegede in court.

