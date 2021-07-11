•Vote $382m for exercise

By Victoria Ojeme

The G7 group of nations have appropriated $382 million to combat worsening food crisis and famine in Boko Haram ravaged North-East Nigeria.

The G-7 is an intergovernmental organisation made up of the world’s largest developed economies: France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the United States, the United Kingdom and Canada. Government leaders of these countries meet periodically to address international economic and monetary issues,.

The British High Commissioner to Nigeria, Catriona Laing, in a statement, said the group had launched what she termed the ‘G7 Famine Prevention and Humanitarian Compact.’

Laing said, “Through commitments in these five areas, we will lead international efforts to prevent famine and begin to stem the growth of humanitarian need, working closely with the UN High-Level Task Force on Preventing Famine. We will help ensure people have access to food, clean water and sanitation, that their children have access to lifesaving malnutrition treatment and vaccinations and that all civilians, including women and girls, are protected from violence”.

She added that the humanitarian concerns in Nigeria’s North-East were rising, which caused the G-7 to commit to the problem in a bid to fight famine.

The statement lamented the unprecedented humanitarian crisis globally resulting from the triple threat of conflict, climate change and COVID-19.

It said this threat means the risk of famine is now a devastating reality for many vulnerable populations, including North-East Nigeria.

“We are deeply concerned by the humanitarian situation in the North-East, where 8.7 million people need assistance and 1.9 million people have been displaced because of the conflict, with another 300,000 having fled to neighbouring countries. As a result of the conflict, we continue to see alarming rates of malnutrition and elevated risk of famine across parts of the North East.

“Through the G7, our countries have committed to act now to avert further crisis. The landmark commitment agreed in May by the G7 is critical to addressing these needs and tackling the root causes of famine. This is not only about money. It is also about diplomatic action, smarter financing, and more effective approaches to crises.

“The G7 has agreed to urgently provide an initial $7 billion in humanitarian assistance. This includes $382m desperately needed for North East Nigeria”.

