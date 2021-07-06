By Steve Oko

The new Sector Commandant of the Federal Road Safety Corps, FRSC, Umuahia Sector, Mr. Paul Ikechukwu, has vowed to sanction any personnel caught extorting money from motorists.

Mr. Ikechukwu who made the vow during a courtesy visit to the Nigeria Union of Journalists NUJ Abia State Council, said that the corps had zero tolerance for corruption.

He called on members of the public to download an application known as ” Flag It App” developed by the corps to regulate the excesses of their personnel.

He said that any photo or video clip of any erring personnel uploaded to the app gets to the Corps Marshall directly who would immediately order for investigations and necessary action.

The FRSC boss said the corps also helped in identifying accident-prone spots on the roads and make recommendations to the relevant government agencies.

He cautioned motorists especially tricycle operators against over-speeding and over loading to avoid road crashes.

Mr. Ikechukwu also urged motorists to ensure that their vehicles are properly registered for easy tracing in the eventuality of theft, and to always ensure that they have valid driver’s license.

According to him, Nigeria’s current diver’s license is recognised in some European countries for three months after which the user goes for the host country’s driver’s license.

He further hinted that the corps had commended testing of motorists for alcohol as part of measures to minimise road crashes.

The FRSC Sector Commandant solicited the support and cooperation of Journalists especially in publicising the activities of the corps.

