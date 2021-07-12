

By Udeme Akpan,

THE crisis rocking theIndependent PetroleumMarketers Association of Nigeria, IPMAN, has taken a new dimension as the Sanusi Abdu Fari-led group, weekend, raised an alarm over the occupation of its national secretariat, located in Asokoro, Abuja by a ‘factional President’.

In a petition to the Inspector General of Police, Usman Alkali Baba, Fari alleged that he was ejected by the Chinedu Okoronkwo-led group.

In his petition to the IGP, Fari alleged that the emergence of Okoronkwo was a violation of the association’s constitution, which prescribes rotation of Presidency between the North and South.

ALSO READ: Court remands man, 58, for allegedly defiling 17-year-old

According to him, by virtue of Article IV of the Revised Constitution of IPMAN,

approved by the National Executive Committee and adopted at the Annual

General Meeting of the association on June 14, 1997 at Sheraton Hotel, Abuja, he automatically becomes the National Chairman after the three-year tenure of Obasi Lawson.

In the petition, “Miscarriage of Justice by the Inspector General of Police against the leadership of Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of

Nigeria,” dated July 9,2021, he stated: “It is pertinent at this stage to state that even the office of the Inspector General of Police and the Commissioner of Police, Federal Capital Territory (FCT) have referred the Supreme Court judgment and its interpretation by the

Federal High Court, Calabar to their Legal Departments and the Legal Advice from both institution is that it is the National Executive led by Sanusi Abdu Fari that is the legitimate executive to lead IPMAN and also to occupy their headquarters at 41, Gnassingbe Eyadema Street, Asokoro, Abuja not Elder Okoronkwo.

“Based on the legal position, the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Usman Alkali, gave directive that the FCT Commissioner of Policeshould open the office to Sanusi Abdu Fari. The Commissioner of Police, FCT carried out the order.

Surprisingly, four days later, Policemen came to the office to eject Sanusi Fari for

unknown reasons.

Vanguard News Nigeria