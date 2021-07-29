The People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Youth Frontier has congratulated the party in Niger state on the recent decision of the National Working Committee of the party to endorse the commencement of congress in Niger state.

In a statement signed by the leader of the group, Usman Okai advised the party to avoid a situation in which imposition of candidates will be the order of the day.

It went further to state that, contestants must be given a level playing ground if they refused consensus or affirmation, so as to avoid unnecessary post congress litigations that may affect the fortunes of the party in the state in the build-up to the 2023 general elections.

The statement read;

“APC led administration in Niger State has done more harm than good to the people. We won’t be economical with words that Niger state has become one of the unsafest states in the country under the leadership of Gov Abubakar Sani Bello with banditary and kidnapping being the order of the day.

“The PDP must avoid the murky waters of internal dictatorship.The era of one godfather imposing candidates on the party and in the process destabilising the party must wither away. If the party is ready to take a new leaf, it must ensure that internal democracy is her watchword.

“We therefore call on the party to ensure a seamless, free, credible and transparent congress that will be accepted by all the members of the party in the state.

“Niger is an important state for party stakeholders to fold their hands and watch vested interest destroy the party in the state. The state is strategically placed and is a battle ground state that must not be joked with in the context of 2023 general election.

“At a time when maladministration has been the order of the day in Niger state, the party must play the opposition role of drawing the attention of the people of Niger state to the catastrophic leadership of the APC in the state and at the national level.”

Vanguard News Nigeria