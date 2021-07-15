Cisse

By Emmanuel Okogba

Former Newcastle United forward, Papiss Cisse has his eyes on a dramatic return to the Premier League where he plied his trade between 2012-2016 before joining Chinese Super League side Shandong Taishan F.C.

Also a former Senegal international, Cisse whose deal with Turkish League side Fenerbache ended on July 1st scored 44 goals in 131 matches in all competitions for the magpies.

Although no Premier League club has declared interest in acquiring the services of the 36 years old, he says he still feels in a good condition and wants to “challenge himself” in English football once more.

“I feel good, I feel great and I’m ready to play football again in England.” Cisse told Sky Sports News

ALSO READ:

“I want to come back to stay with my family and it was a long time out and the kids, they are growing up.

“I want a challenge in the Premier League again. Everything happens in my mind and in my body how I work hard and I know it is a tough league. For me, that is no problem and I’ve got to be ready for it.”

Cisse has the option of renewing his contract at Fenerbache but it looks unlikely he will follow through with it.

“I was fed up last year, I still have one year left but I don’t want to go back there. I am free and I want to come back to the Premier League to challenge again.

“For my ambition, I want to come back to England and be close with my family as well.”

Vanguard News Nigeria