The former Inspector General of Police (IG-P), Alhaji Ibrahim Idris, has urged Nigerians, especially the youth to shun drug abuse and other negative vices.

Idris gave the advice when members of the Lavun Youth Congress paid him a courtesy visit in Bida on Wednesday.

The former police boss said drug abuse and other social vices had negatively affected Nigerian youths.

He called for a collective fight to nip the vice in the bud in the interest of peace and for the overall development of the country.

He advised the authorities concerned to intensify efforts in the fight against the menace for the betterment of society.

He also charged all ethnic groups in the state to ensure peaceful co-existence, irrespective of their affiliation in the interest of development.

“Peace is paramount, priceless and non-negotiable and it is the necessary requirement for the development of any nation.

“No nation will achieve meaningful development in an atmosphere of rancour, confusion and violence.

“It is in view of this that I urge youths in the country to continue to live in peace and tolerate one another for development,’’ he said.

Idris further advised youth to embrace education and entrepreneurship skills to contribute meaningfully to national development.

He explained that youths would benefit greatly from entrepreneurial skills, if they adopts it as a vocation.

The former police boss also enjoined the youth to always exhibit good conduct and desist from acts that would hamper their progress in life.

He urged them to develop positive attitude to life, so that they could grow to become responsible leaders, fathers and guardians.

Earlier, Chairman of the congress, Abdullahi Eginda, said the visit was to thank the former IGP for his support and assistance to youth.

“During your tenure as IG of police, some youths in the area benefited from the recruitments exercise, as such we are here to say thank you our father.”

He, however, prayed God to continue to guide and protect Idris in his future endeavour.

Vanguard News Nigeria