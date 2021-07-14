Dayo Johnson – Akure

The chairman of Amalgamated Commercial Motorcycle Riders of Nigeria (ACOMORON) in the Ondo West council area of Ondo state and one other motorcyclist have reportedly been swept away by the flood.

Vanguard gathered that the chairman identified as Aderemi, was the chairman of ACOMORAN in Ayeyemi area, Ondo, and while the other victim was yet to be identified.

The two commercial motorcyclists are also known as Okada riders were victims of a flood occasioned by a torrential downpour which lasted over three hours in the town on Monday.

Another motorcyclist was however lucky as he was rescued by people around and rushed to the hospital.

The lifeless bodies of the chairman and the other victim were found in Oka area of the town by a collapsed bridge

Reports had it that property worth millions of naira were destroyed by the flood.

Consequently, the ugly incident reportedly angered residents of the community who trooped out to protest the death of the two victims.

Vanguard gathered that the protesters mainly youths and members of the union blocked the road to express their displeasure over the repeated flooding of the town whenever it rains.

One of the protesters, Bidemi Ajayi told newsmen that one of the victims identified as Aderemi, was the chairman of ACOMORAN in Ayeyemi area, in Ondo.

Ajayi said residents of the town have been thrown into mourning following the death of the two motorcyclists and the destruction caused by the flood across the town.

Another resident, Deji Ayodele said many persons had fallen into the river and got drowned due to the bad portion of the bridge whenever it is flooded in the town

Another source Jacob Lorim told vanguard that the bodies of the two deceased were found in Oka area of the town near the Okeodunwo Bridge.

He claimed the deceased persons were riding through the bad portion of the bridge already covered by flood when they fell into it and got drowned.

Lorim said the late okada riders could not have noticed the bad portion because of the flood.

According to him “As they were passing, they mistakenly passed through the bad side and fell into the river.

“A search party was organised, only to discover that the two bike men had died in the water. But one person who was rescued has been taken to the hospital for treatment.

Contacted, the Chairman, Ondo West Local Government, Mr Ebenezer Akinsulire said letters have been written to appropriate authorities concerning the bridge and on the community’s bad road in order to put them in good shape.

The state police command said that the matter was yet to be reported at the Ondo police station by the families of the victims or the leaders of the union.

Vanguard News Nigeria