.

*Two others arrested for attacking NYSC member

By Evelyn Usman

Three fleeing members of a suspected robbery gang that specialized in snatching vehicles from motorists in the Ikorodu area of Lagos have been arrested by operatives of the Lagos State Police Command Special Squad, Ikeja.

The suspects who reportedly snatched a Lexus car at gunpoint, in the Ikorodu area of Lagos on July 11, 2021, were arrested two weeks after the operation.

Explaining how they were arrested, spokesman for the Lagos State Police Command, CSP Olumuyiwa Adejobi said, “the suspects went for the said operation with their Toyota Camry operational car. After the operation, they had an encounter with men of Police Mobile Force Squadron 63 Ikorodu, Lagos and were forced to abandon the two cars and fled.

“The case was transferred to the Special Squad, Ikeja, for further investigation and arrest of the armed robbers. The men of the Special Squad painstakingly went after the armed robbers and were able to arrest one Omoyemi Jimoh, 30, in Ikorodu on July 23, 2021, while the other two members of the gang, Ademola Michael, 31 and Olawale Adewale, 29, were arrested on July 27, 2021, at different locations in Ikorodu, Lagos State.

“Items recovered from them include one locally-made pistol, one expended cartridge assorted charms other dangerous weapons, one Toyota Camry car with Reg. No Reg.KRD 417 GL and the snatched Lexus Car (reg. no. withheld)”

In another development, Operatives of the Lagos State Rapid Response Squad RR), on routine patrol and anti traffic robbery surveillance, arrested two members of a notorious syndicate that specialized in mobile phone theft, along the ever-busy Obafemi Awolowo way, Ikeja, yesterday.

The suspects: Abiodun Idowu, 40, an indigene of Sagamu-Remo in Ogun State, and Adeleke Adekunle, ( aged 27, were arrested after dispossessing a member of the National Youth Service Corps, NYSC identified as Olakunle John, of his phone.

Upon interrogation, the suspects according to Adejobi, “ confessed to having been in the criminal act of phone theft for a while. Further credible intelligence is being channelled towards the arrest of their fleeing accomplices. One galaxy A20 model phone and two sim cards belonging to the victim were recovered from them.

The Commissioner of Police, Lagos State, CP Hakeem Odumosu, has commended the Commander RRS, CSP Yinka Egbeyemi and his operatives, as well as men of the Special Squad, Ikeja, for the feat recorded. He ordered that the suspects arrested by RRS be moved to the Special Squad, Ikeja for discreet investigation”.

Vanguard News Nigeria