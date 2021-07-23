By Bashir Bello, Kano

No fewer than five men have been arrested by Police operatives in connection with the alleged sodomizing of a 20-year-old man in Kano State.

Nemesis caught up with the men when the victim’s nephew lodged a complaint to the police, leading to their arrest.

Confirming the development, the spokesman of Kano State Police Command, DSP Abdullahi Haruna said the victim complained of stomach pain and upon interrogation revealed that the men had at different times and locations had anal sex with him.

DSP Haruna said, “At about 1700 hours on 15th July 2021, a complaint was received from a woman in Mandawari quarters, Gwale LGA, Kano state that her nephew, one Tajuddeen Hashim, 20 years old of the same address complained of stomach pain.

“Upon interrogation, he (Hashim) stated that the following five persons: Ahmed Inuwa, 34; Nasiru Isyaku Mohammed, 48; Lawal Uba, 31; Auwalu Uba, 40; and Rabi’u Sharu, 33, deceived and lured him to various places and had anal sex with him on several occasions, as a result, he sustained serious stomach pain.

“On receipt of the report, the victim was rushed to Muhammad Abdullahi Wase hospital, Kano where he was treated and discharged after which the culprits were arrested.

“On preliminary investigation, all the suspects confessed to the offence.

“Discreet investigation is in progress and all suspects will be charged to court upon completion of the investigation,” the Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Haruna however said.

