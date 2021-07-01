‘We’re not in totalitarian regime’, dialogue the only solution — YCE

The residence of the Yoruba Freedom fighter, Chief Sunday Adeyemo Igboho was again attacked by people suspected to be security agents.

According to a close associate of Sunday Igboho, five people were said to have been killed and others seriously injured while the sporadic shooting lasted.

But, they could not get Igboho who was said to have disappeared. An unconfirmed source said the attackers who were dressed in military camouflage were over 50.

The latest attack on Igboho’s residence would be the third time that such attack would take place.

In a viral video, a lady was calling for help before the hoodlums gained entry into the palatial residence at Soka area of Ibadan.

Vanguard further gathered that after ransacking the whole house and were leaving, the attackers received a phone call telling them that Igboho was hiding in the ceiling.

“They came back shooting and tearing all the roofs in search of him.”

Attackers took cats away

Sensing that Chief Igboho had a diabolical power which could enable him change to animals, the attackers reportedly took cats away from the house thinking that Sunday had changed to cats.

All the property inside the house were destroyed by the invaders.

In another viral video, the spokesperson of Igboho, Mr Olayomi Koiki, said, “This is the Soka residence of Chief Sunday Igboho. The FG has done its worst again.

Can you see the whole house stained with blood? They killed our people and took their corpses away so that there won’t be proofs that they killed them. They have called for war and they will witness it.”

“Igboho didn’t do anything for them. How can Federal Government. All Yoruba people, don’t sleep. If you say it won’t get to you, it’s already at your backyard. Igboho is fighting the cause of Yoruba people. All vehicles were riddled with bullets including the G-Wagon.”

“They wanted to prevent us from going to Lagos for the rally. They have failed. Is it a sin to say we want independence? Look at the ceiling. Lady K and all the media team were we whisked away. All you Yoruba who are saying politicians are the ones using Igboho, have you seen it”?

Another source told Vanguard that one man praying on the mat was killed and another person was killed in the bathroom.

“We are not in totalitarian regime” YCE

Reacting to the invasion, the Senior Elders Forum of the Yoruba Council of Elders through a former National President, Dansaaki Samuel Agbede wondered if the country is being run by a totalitarian.

“We don’t want all this violence. This government propelled problem is a big worry for Yoruba leaders. Where do we go from here? We have said it several times that our youths are hungry and angry. They should opt for a dialogue rather than this confrontation”.

“There is always a root cause for every issue. Let’s sit down to talk it over. We don’t want our children being wasted. It’s a problem bothering everybody not only Sunday Igboho. He is just an individual. It is an issue we should address instead of trailing an individual for elimination”.

“We are not in totalitarian regime. This is not an answer to this problem. It will only escalate it: it won’t solve the problem. The government can’t rule people by the gun.”

“We will continue to plead with the government. This is a problem affecting a lot of people. Igboho is only talking loud. There are people who are growling in anger and they don’t know how to express themselves”.

As at 10am on Thursday, Vanguard gathered that no police presence at the spot.

When Vanguard called the Oyo State Police command for comments, several calls made to the Public Relations Officer, DSP Adewale Osifeso were not picked.

