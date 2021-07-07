The first Blockchain Main Net in Africa has been successfully launched today, Wednesday, July 7, 2021 to Samzuga Family worldwide and Nigerians.



This is according to CEO of ZUGACOIN Archbishop Prof Sam Zuga through Mrs. Marvelous, the Director General of the famous African crypocurrency.

“The unveiling of the first Blockchain Main Net in Africa is just the beginning of the journey out of slavery from the white supremacy and the recovery of our lost self esteem. Africans should begin to think inward and not outward again. Enough is enough. We can do it.



Africans should not behave the way the Israelites did, they left Egypt but Egypt didn’t leave them and they ended up wasting in the wilderness. People that left Egypt, only two entered the promise Land. Many Africans believe that they can’t do without the white and whatever is done by an African must be substandard, let us stop this mentality,” Samzuga stated.

Samzugacoin Blockchain Mainnetwork And Zugacoin (Zugascan) Explorer, is the first Blockchain Network created from Africa by an African and for Africa tech space.



With this latest technology, Developers can leverage on the network interoperability to build their Blockchain projects by Applying for Zugacoin’s API.

In addition, Zugascan was also launched to serve as a Block Explorer and Analytics Platform for Zugacoin, a decentralized smart contracts platform.



Zugascan can trace all transactions, Wallet addresses, blocks transaction Hash, Address Balances and more on the open source Blockchain ledger anywhere in the world.

SZC Blockchain Mainnetwork and Zugacoin Explorer were unveiled today 7minutes after 7:00am on the 7th of July 2021 in Republic of Rwanda by Archbishop Prof Sam Zuga.