By Moses Nosike

Letshego Group, a leading retail finance organisation in Africa, launched its ‘LetsGo digital’ campaign through its digital financial technology platform. This, according to the company, is an enabler to deepen financial inclusion across African. From spoken word poetry to dance, our myriad of cultures and languages, cuisines and passions, we are Africans building a better Africa and such is Letshego’s expressive view on Africa.

Letshego Group has its footprint in 11 African markets with a-22-year history of improving lives through inclusive financial solutions in Africa.

According to the Group, Letshego has chosen two budding markets, Nigeria and Botswana, as the first two countries in which the ‘LetsGo digital’ will be rolled out. Through LetsGo, Nigerians have the power to be and the power to do, beginning with Government employees and civil servants under the brand’s established deduction from source model.

Through the LetsGo App (Android launched, iOS to follow), Letshego customers have access to simple financial beyond banking services on the go, to enhance their lifestyles.

Andrew Fening Okai, Letshego’s Group Chief Executive said, “Having just celebrated Africa Day, and as we navigate through a global pandemic, there is no better time for us to encourage our fellow citizens of Africa to work together in overcoming our challenges, and Rise Up! Letshego remains committed to improving lives by extending access to appropriate financial solutions, progressing towards our ambition to be a world class retail financial organisation. Digital is no longer a revolution; digital is life!”

This narrative and the richness of the Group’s regional footprint in Africa are expertly narrated in the proudly African television campaign that kicked off on Nigeria TV screens on 24 June 2021.

The campaign is the work of renowned Nigerian music video director, Sesan Ogunro, who brings dynamism, boldness and creativity to his work and runs a multi-award winning video production company based in Lagos, Nigeria, serving all of Africa.