By Charly Agwam – Bauchi

A fire outbreak has reportedly gutted and destroyed a section of the Department of Agricultural Sciences, Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University (ATBU), Bauchi.

According to a source, the incident occurred at the Gubi permanent campus of the University along Kano road, around 8 pm on Wednesday.

Vanguard learnt that students and others around the area scampered for safety while efforts were made to control the fire from spreading to other parts of the University.

ALSO READ: How Hushpuppi allegedly bribed Abba Kyari to arrest co-fraudster in $1.1m scam – US report

Although Vanguard could not independently confirm if there were human casualties, several insider sources said there was no report of casualty as a result of the fire outbreak.

As of the time of filing this report, there was no official statement from the University.

Vanguard News Nigeria