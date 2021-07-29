By Charly Agwam – Bauchi 

A fire outbreak has reportedly gutted and destroyed a section of the Department of Agricultural Sciences, Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University (ATBU), Bauchi. 

According to a source, the incident occurred at the Gubi permanent campus of the University along Kano road, around 8 pm on Wednesday. 

Vanguard learnt that students and others around the area scampered for safety while efforts were made to control the fire from spreading to other parts of the University.

ALSO READ: How Hushpuppi allegedly bribed Abba Kyari to arrest co-fraudster in $1.1m scam – US report

Although Vanguard could not independently confirm if there were human casualties, several insider sources said there was no report of casualty as a result of the fire outbreak. 

As of the time of filing this report, there was no official statement from the University.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.