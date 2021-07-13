FIFA's Infantino, CAF's Motsepe storm Lagos for Aisha Buhari Cup

Amaju Pinnick

Organisers of the Aisha Buhari Invitational Women’s Football Tournament have confirmed that FIFA President, Gianni Infantino, CAF President, Dr. Patrice Motsepe, FIFA General-Secretary, Fatma Samoura, and other world football dignitaries would be at the six-nation tournament in Lagos which holds 14 September 14-20, 2021.

The football showpiece which is in honour of Nigeria’s First Lady, Her Excellency, Aisha Buhari will have in attendance women football powerhouses in Africa namely hosts, Nigeria, Cameroun, Ghana, South Africa, and emerging powers, Mali and Morocco.

The main mover of the event, NFF President, CAF Executive, and FIFA Council Member, Amaju Pinnick conveyed the information to the Director of Organisation, Aisha Falode who said the presence of the football bigwigs at the august occasion will just attest to the high regard the football bigwigs hold for Nigeria’s First Lady, Her Excellency, Aisha Buhari.

“Their acceptance to personally attend the football fiesta is in line with the football body’s programmes of growth, commercialization, marketing and rebranding of the women football which of late has seen issues affecting the game receiving global attention at every forum.

