FG seeks support of Northern monarchs on primary healthcare delivery

By Joseph Erunke, Abuja

The Federal Government, Monday, appealed to the royal fathers in the North to continue their support for its primary healthcare delivery efforts in the region.

The government also tasked the traditional rulers to influence politicians to fund polio outbreak response campaigns, saying its appeal was predicated on the fact that donor funding of the campaigns has reduced drastically.

The Executive Director of National Primary Health Care Development Agency, NPHCDA, Dr Faisal Shuaib, who said these in the address he presented at the 2nd quarter meeting of Northern Traditional Leaders Committee in Abuja, equally requested their “continuous support in mobilising the people for the outbreak response campaigns and other subsequent rounds of the Polio vaccination.

“We once again solicit your continued support for primary health care generally with special focus on RI and maternal and child health interventions. On our part, we will continue to evolve strategies to improve and strengthen primary healthcare for the benefit of all Nigerians,” he said.

He spoke further: “Nigeria as we are all aware has been certified WPV free by the ARCC, however, there are cases of cVDPV2 in some states, hence the need for us as a country to jealously guard our WPV-Free status and stop the cVDPV2 transmission in our communities.”

According to him,” as of today, we have cVDPV2 outbreaks in Abia, Bayelsa, Borno, Delta, FCT, Jigawa, Kano, Kebbi, Lagos, Niger, Rivers, Sokoto, Yobe and Zamfara and we have conducted four outbreak responses using the Novelle Oral Polio Vaccine which is a preferred choice as it doesn’t seed the virus.

“However, sub-optimal performance has been recorded in all the States due to a high number of missed children during the OBR. This poor quality will affect how we are able to bring this outbreak under control.

” Your Highness, it is pertinent to state that donor funding for Polio has reduced drastically. we will therefore be relying on your influence in advocating Political leaders on the need to continue to fund Polio Outbreak Response campaigns.

“I also wish to humbly request for your continuous support in mobilising the people for the OBR campaigns and other subsequent rounds of the Polio vaccination.”

He thanked the monarchs for what he referred to as “your efforts in curbing the spread of COVID-19 in Nigeria, especially at the community level.”

” During the vaccination roll-out, advocacy visits were made to some Emirs, sensitization meetings were also held to empower the traditional leaders with the right information about the vaccines.

” Your demonstration of leadership by example by being vaccinated publicly has contributed in no small measure to our successful phase 1 COVID-19 vaccination roll-out which is formally closing today,” he said.

The NPHCDA boss said “there have been reports of cases of vaccine hesitancy across the states and one of the community engagement strategies we have initiated to mitigate this challenge is the conduct of town hall meetings to address concerns of the public and increase uptake of the COVID-19 vaccine. “

” This is to improve community knowledge of the facts and benefits of COVID-19 vaccination and to enhance community ownership and participation in the COVID-19 vaccination campaign,” he explained.

He spoke further:” The town hall meetings are to be conducted at four levels – zonal, sate, LGAs, and ward levels. Already, the zonal level town hall meetings have been conducted successfully in North Central Zone, (Nasarawa State) and North East Zone, (Adamawa State).

” The northwest zonal meeting was earlier scheduled for 1st July but has to be postponed due to preparation for the coronation of Emir of Kano. We would therefore be counting on your usual support to states to ensure they cascade the town hall meetings to the subnational levels.

” I am optimistic that with your concerted support in promoting COVID-19 vaccination in and outside your domain, Nigeria will rapidly achieve hard immunity so we can all return to our normal way of life.

“I look forward to benefiting once again from your wealth of wisdom as you deliberate on issues that will strengthen our primary healthcare system.”

Vanguard News Nigeria