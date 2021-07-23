By Dirisu Yakubu, Abuja

The Federal Government has announced the appointment of Dr. Bishir Gambo as registrar of the Meteorological Institute of Science and Technology, Katsina.

The appointment, which is for a four-year term in the first instance, was conveyed in a letter signed by the Director of Human Resources, S.D. Mohammad, on behalf of the Minister of Aviation, Senator Hadi Sirika.

A statement signed by Muntari Yusuf Ibrahim, General Manager, Public Relations of the agency said the new registrar holds a doctorate degree in Environmental Science with specialty in Land Degradation/Desertification from the University of Botswana. He is a member of World Overview on Conservation Approaches and Technology, WOCAT, a global network on Sustainable Land Management, SLM that promotes the documentation, sharing, and use of knowledge to support adaptation, innovation, and decision-making. He is also a member of the National Association of Environmental Professionals Seattle.

A renowned academic, Dr. Gambo has several publications to his credit including, “Impact and Control of Desertification in the Frontline States of Nigeria: A Case Study of Katsina State; An Assessment of Community Participation in Agroforestry: A Case Study of Batagarawa Local Government Area of Katsina State and Impact of Desertification on Livelihoods in Katsina State, Nigeria,” amongst others.

Dr. Gambo has worked in various capacities both in the private and public sectors, including General Manager, Katsina State Transport Authority, KSTA; Special Adviser to the Katsina state Governor on Labour and Productivity, and part-time lecturer at the Al Qalam University in Katsina state. He had also served as Commissioner, Ministry of Rural Social Development, Youth & Sports, Katsina State.

Until his appointment, Dr. Bishir Gambo was the Senior Special Assistant on Environment to the Deputy Senate President, Ovie Omo-Agege. It is believed that Dr. Gambo will bring to bear his wealth of knowledge and experience garnered over the years to the institute.

The Meteorological Institute of Science and Technology Katsina was commissioned by the Minister of Aviation, Senator Hadi Sirika on the 21st of May, 2019. The Institute was established to serve as a center for training and research on meteorological and climate change sciences.

