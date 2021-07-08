By Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

The Federal Government on Tuesday inaugurated 5,000 independent monitors to supervise the implementation of its social investment programmes across Osun state.

Speaking at the flag-off, held at Staff Development Centre, Osogbo, the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Hajiya Sadiyah Umar Farouq, said the flag-off of the 5000 Independent Monitors was aimed at complementing the quick actualisation of the National Social Investment Programme (NSIP) created by President Muhammadu Buhari in 2016.

Represented by the Director, Finance and Administration, in the Ministry, Mr Matthew Dada, she said the initiative would further help to strengthen the existing partnership and mutual recognition of the need to do more on the National Home-Grown School Feeding Programme (NHGSFP).

ALSO READ: Reps begin probe of alleged mismanagement of N19.2billion rail rehabilitation contract

“You may recall that we flagged the training of 5000 Independent Monitors for the National Social Investment Programme in Abuja on Thursday 4th February 2021. The training was carried out across the country from February 2021 to April 2021.

“Today we are here to distribute Engagement Letters and Devices to the Trained Independent Monitors. These devices are equipped with an Application that will be used to report on monitoring activities of the trained Independent Monitors,” she added.

Speaking after distributing the gadgets to the independent monitors, Osun Governor Adegboyega Oyetola ed President Muhammadu Buhari and the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Hajiya Sadiyah Umar Farouq for their sustained passion and commitment that have ensured the success of the National Social Investment Programmes.

ALSO READ: Former Madrid stalwart, Sergio Ramos joins PSG on free transfer

He added that his administration was irrevocably committed to meeting citizens’ needs particularly the vulnerable people in the State.

Senior Special Assistant to the Governor on Social Intervention Programmes, Mr Abimbola Bello, applauded President Muhammadu Buhari and Governor Oyetola for taking the welfare and well-being of the people as a priority.

He attributed the successful implementation of some of the government’s social protection policies to unflinching support received from Governor Oyetola who he said had demonstrated rare leadership quality at reducing poverty and hunger to an insignificant minimum.

Bello who disclosed that over one million Osun citizens have benefitted from various State and National social intervention programmes of the government urged the citizens to continue to support the progressive governments in the country.

Vanguard News Nigeria