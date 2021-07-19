By Dapo Akinrefon

FORMER Senate President, Dr. Bukola Saraki, on Monday, congratulated Muslims across the world on this year’s Eid-el-Kabir celebration while also urging them to demonstrate fear of God, which he described as a key ingredient in building a better Nigeria.

Saraki, in his Sallah message, by his media aide, Yusuph Olaniyonu, also noted that, like last year, this year’s Eid-el-Kabir festival is holding with the Covid-19 pandemic still prevalent, while the challenge has prevented many Muslims from embarking on the holy pilgrimage.

The statement read: “The essence of Eid-El-Kabir is the demonstration of the fear of Allah by Prophet Ibrahim (ASW) and his son, Prophet Ismail (ASW).

“If all of us can imbibe the fear of Allah, then our society will be better. Our country will develop if leaders display fear of Allah in taking key decisions that will affect the interests of the country and lives of the ordinary people.

“Only the fear of God will compel leaders to always take decisions that will engender unity, peace, justice, equity and development in the country.

“Also, if ordinary people display the fear of God, we will all obey the laws and justifiably insist on the government initiating the right policies at all times.

“Therefore, my Muslim brothers and sisters should focus their prayers during this festival period on how Allah can help us to entrench fear of God in our society and in us as individuals, families, governments, corporate bodies and institutions.

“This is all we need to restore peace, prosperity, development and build a more efficient country that can serve the interest of all and sundry.”

