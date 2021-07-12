The FCT Police Command has dissociated itself from an article trending in some sections of the social media purporting that Police Operatives are involved in ‘official kidnapping’ along Games Village axis.

A statement by ASP Yusuf Mariam, Spokesperson of the Command said, “The Command wishes to categorically state that “there was no record of such incident within the FCT as at 1000hrs of Monday 12th July, 2021.

“However, the Command is soliciting useful information from the ‘ alleged victim of the official kidnapping for immediate action.

“In view of the above, the Command enjoins residents to cooperate with the Police in good faith to combat crime rather than circulate mischievous and malicious messages capable of creating tension within the FCT.

“The Command implores residents to report all suspicious movements, emergency or distress through these numbers: 08032003913, 08061581938, 07057337653 and 08028940883.”

Residents are also to report the conduct of Police Officers to the Public Complaint Bureau (PCB) Line :09022222352.

