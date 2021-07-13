Minister of State, Federal Capital Territory, Ramatu Aliyu, has inaugurated a Ministerial Committee to determine modalities for procurement of fertilisers and agricultural inputs for the 2021 farming season.

Aliyu said this a the ceremony on Monday in Abuja.

She urged the 5-member committee to ensure that it delivered on the assignment within two weeks, stressing that time was of essence.

Represented by her Senior Special Assistant on Administration, Prof. Muhammad Usman, Aliyu also tasked the committee to come up with ideas that would assist the FCT Administration to define ways of supporting farmers to improve productivity.

She said that the terms of reference of the committee included to determine the modalities for the timely purchase and distribution of fertilisers and non-fertiliser inputs for the 2021 farming season.

She also said the committee was expected to review the farming activities of groups and corporate entities in the FCT and define ways of supporting them to improve productivity.

”Others include to review the farming calendar in the FCT and make recommendations for optimising food production and to examine any other matters relevant to the exercise of this mandate and make recommendations as appropriate,” Aliyu said.

The minister, however, said the committee was at liberty to extend its scope of its operations with a view to achieving the set goals and objectives.

Responding, Malam Abubakar Ibrahim, Chairman of the committee and Special Assistant to FCT Minister of State on Special Duties thanked the minister for the confidence reposed on them.

Ibrahim pledged the commitment of the committee to deliver on the assigned mandate.

Vanguard News Nigeria