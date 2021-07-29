Late Senator Ayorinde Fasanmi

By Rotimi Ojomoyela, Ado-Ekiti

The Governor of Ekiti State, Dr Kayode Fayemi, on Thursday joined former Osun State Governor, Chief Bisi Akande; former National leader of Afenifere, Pa Reuben Fasaronti; Acting National leader of the group, Chief Ayo Adebanjo and others in paying glowing tributes to the late Senator Ayo Fasanmi during his first memorial service in Iye-Ekiti.

The late Ayo Fasanmi died in 2020 at the age of 94.

Governor Fayemi, in his tribute at the memorial service held at St John’s Anglican Church, Iye- Ekiti, Ilejemeje local government area of the state, described the late Fasanmi as a dogged politician who was always full of ideas on how to strengthen democracy in Nigeria, adding that he also demonstrated strong commitment to the propagation of the ideas of the progressive family.

Fayemi, who last year named a newly constructed model college in honour of the late politician, said the late Fasanmi had served the State and the country without any expectation of personal gains or benefits.

He said the only way to celebrate and honour him was to embrace the lifestyle of the late Fasanmi by following the path of decency, integrity, honesty, progress and commitment to the continuous development of the human person.

“Baba was a courageous politician and he encouraged us to be courageous. For him integrity was not enough, competence was not enough but the courage of our conviction to speak truth to power and to do that which is right was what baba represented in many way, ” he said.

Earlier in his sermon, the retired Bishop of Osun Diocese, Dr James Popoola who spoke glowingly of the deceased, called on the congregation and leaders of the country to learn from Papa Fasanmi’s example and join hands to move Nigeria towards the safe harbour of peace and prosperity.

Also the President of Iye Development Association, Dr Kayode Kupolati called for the immortalization of the late Fasanmi through the establishment of federal institutions in the community as a recognition of his numerous contribution to the development of the country.

