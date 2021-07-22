By Dayo Johnson

A 45-year-old farmer, Igwe Sunday has been remanded in the Olokuta prison, Akure, Ondo State for allegedly defiling a nine-year-old daughter of his neighbor

Sunday, a father of four was arraigned on a one-count charge of unlawful carnal knowledge.

He was said to have committed the offence on July 3 at Igunshin Camp via Ala in Akure.

The Police Prosecutor, Inspector Augustine Omhenimhen said that the offence is punishable under section 218 of the criminal code cap 37 Laws of Ondo State 2006.

Plea of the defendant was not taken as the presiding Magistrate, O. R Yakubu, said the court lacked jurisdiction to entertain the case.

Inspector Omhenimhen then urged the court to remand the suspect to the Nigerian Correctional Centre pending advice from the office of the Director of Public Protection (DPP).

Magistrate Yakubu said that the offence committed was a capital one and that she lacked power to entertain it.

During questioning of the suspect, he said, “I committed the offence. The child is my neighbour’s daughter and we both work in the same camp.”

He said he has four children but that his wife was no longer with him.

Magistrate Yakubu thereafter ordered the police to duplicate the case file and send it to the DPP for legal advice.

She adjourned the case to November 1, 2021 for mentioning.

Vanguard News Nigeria