A Family Court in Ilorin, on Monday, ordered the remand of one Oyefeso Saheed in Oke-Kura Correctional Centre, Ilorin, for allegedly giving out his 12-year-old daughter in marriage.

Magistrate Shade Lawal also ordered the remand of the victim’s purported husband, Ismail Lawal, 32, before adjourning the case till Wednesday, for further mention.

Earlier, the Prosecutor, Sgt. Akinjide Adisa said that the matter was reported at Adewole Police Station by Aishat Temem, a member of the state branch of International Federation of Women Lawyers (FIDA).

He said that the matter was reported after the complainant had received a call from the victim’s school principal.

The prosecutor also told the court that the purported husband gave the victim a HP laptop as bride price for the ‘marriage’.

He then prayed the court to order the remand of the two defendants on the basis that the offences they allegedly committed were not bail-able.

The defendants, however, pleaded not guilty to the charges preferred against them.

