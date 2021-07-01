By Esther Onyegbula

The Marketing Manager, Silverbird Films Distribution, Ewoma Luther-Abegunde, has expressed pleasure at the reactions of viewers towards Fast and Furious 9.

Speaking shortly after exclusive press screening of the ‘Fast and Furious 9 (F9)’ at Silverbird Cinema in Lagos, Luther-Abegunde said the reaction of the viewers was amazing as the movie was so intense, full of energy, excitement and, above all, full of hope.

He said: “Hope for reconciliation; you just need to come to the cinema to understand what I mean.

“Viewers at the exclusive press screening of ‘Fast and Furious 9 (F9), were left jaw-dropped, after seeing the latest series of the action-packed movie.

“The long-awaited movie which is being marketed and distributed across all cinemas in Nigeria by Silverbird Film Distribution featured some new acts.

“Among them are popular American wrestler, John Cena, who starred as Jakob, a younger brother to the central figure of the movie, Dominic Toretto (Vin Diesel), and popular female American rapper, Cardi B, as Leysa.

The was co-produced by Vin Diesel, Jeff Kirschenbaum, Justin Lin, Valentino Morales, Neal Moritz, Joe Roth, Clayton Townsend, Samantha Vincent, and Directed by Justin Lin.

It begins with an opening scene of how Jakob and Vin Diesel lost their father to a car racing accident.

It portrayed ‘family bond’ as its central theme, and also had unity, love, relationship, networking, rejection, hope, forgiveness, resentment, determination, respect, and innovation among others, as sub-themes.

The deploys acrobatic acts, car races, car stunts, martial arts, comic reliefs, sarcasm, and irony to entertain viewer.

It also used suspense to perfectly sustain the viewer’s attention.

