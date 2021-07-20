.

By Chinonso Alozie, Owerri

Maduabuchi Ibeh from Aku in Okigwe Local Government Area of Imo State has petitioned the Assistant Inspector-General of Police, zone 9 Headquarters, Umuahia, Abia State, to unravel the circumstances surrounding how his brother, Emmanuel Ogochukwu Ibeh, was allegedly killed.

In his petition made available to newsmen in Owerri, Ibeh said he was told that the brother died of the accident but on getting to the hospital he could not see any injury caused by the accident on his brother’s body.

The petition claimed that the deceased and his friend one Amadi Obi Henry, are both seminarians of the Catholic Seminary in Okigwe Local Government Area of Imo State.

He alleged that both of them “Travelled to attend a burial at Uturu in Isuikwuato Local Government Area on the 2nd July 2021, that same day July 2nd, 2021, I was called to come to Marist Hospital and on getting there I found my brother, Ibeh Emmanuel Ogochukwu dead.

“When I tried to make inquiries from people around I was informed that there was an accident, but upon several inquiries, no trace of the accident was found on him. However, the only person who could explain what happened is Mr Amadi who went out with him on that day the incident happened.”

Therefore, “we implore the Assistant Inspector General of Police zone 9 Headquarters, Umuahia to use his good office to investigate and prosecute the suspect in accordance with the law.”

Vanguard News Nigeria