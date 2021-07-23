By: Kingsley Omonobi – Abuja.

The National Centre for Small Arms and Light Weapons has alerted the general public against the activities of fraudsters who are currently engaged in the illegal and fraudulent operation of fake websites on non-existent recruitment with a view to defrauding the public.

Consequently, the National Centre has cautioned unsuspecting members of the public against falling prey to criminal antics.

The Head, Strategic Communication, Office of the National Security Adviser, Alhaji ZM Usman made this known on Friday in a statement in Abuja.

He said, “The attention of the Management of the National Centre for the Control of Small Arms and Light Weapons (NCCSALW) has been drawn to the activities of some fraudsters involved in illegal recruitment, fraudulent inducement and operation of fake websites targeted at unsuspecting members of the public.

“The National Centre for the Control of Small Arms and Light Weapons is currently not recruiting and has not engaged the services of any individual or recruitment agents to recruit on its behalf.

“For the avoidance of doubt, the information on recruitment circulating on social media is fake and did not emanate from the Centre.

“Consequently, job seekers are advised to disregard same.

“The public should also be informed that no Government agency will demand for and receive payment for any employment.

“The NCCSALW by this notice hereby advises the general public to be wary of these fraudulent activities.”

Vanguard News Nigeria