By Bashir Bello

Barrister Rabiu Abdullahi, counsel to the embattled Islamic cleric, Sheikh Abduljabbar Nasir Kabara, and the Nigerian Correctional Service, Kano State Command, Thursday debunked the news that Abduljabbar was critically ill.

While the authorities of the correctional facility said he is hale and hearty, the lawyer, Abdullahi said he is not critically ill as exaggerated.

At the wake of Thursday morning a news attributed to one Yakubu Abdullahi filtered around insinuating that the cleric was critically ill and bleeding at the correctional facility.

Reacting to the development in a statement obtained by Vanguard on Thursday, the Kano state Command Spokesman, DSC Musbahu K/Nasarawa called on the general public to discountenance this falsehood which is a figment of the imagination of the author.

DSC Musbahu said, “The attention of the Nigerian Correctional Service, Kano state Command, has been drawn to a malicious and false report in public domain that Kano-based Islamic cleric, Sheikh Abduljabbar Nasiru Kabara, who is in our custody, is seriously ill.

“The service wishes to inform the public that the said Sheikh, as well as other inmates of custodial centres in the state are hale and hearty. The Service prioritizes the medical and health welfare of all inmates.”

He went ahead to buttress his point by saying, “Sheikh Abduljabbar Kabara is accorded the awaiting trial privileged of eating food prepared for him by his family and even the water he drinks are all from his family that supply that and gives to him after inspection by the Correctional centre officers,” DSC Musbahu however stated.

Similarly, when Vanguard contacted the lawyer to the cleric, Bar. Abdullahi said they disowned the claims that the cleric was critically ill and poisoned.

“We disown that statement. That Abdullahi Yakubu is never Sheikh Abduljbbar’s lawyer. And he cannot speak on his behalf. And we don’t even know him. What we can confirm to you is that Sheikh Abduljabbar is a little bit sick but not to that extent of bleeding blood. And we are not accusing anybody to have poisoned him. We don’t know where that claims are coming from. I am just coming out from the prison and I have continued to clear the air. This is what we are telling you the Press. I spoken to so many media houses to disown this statement.

Recall that Sheikh Abduljabbar is standing trial for alleged blasphemy and incitement charges in the state.