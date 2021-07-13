F1 legend, Hamilton condemns racist abuse of Marcus, Sancho, Saka

Formula One legend, Lewis Hamilton has condemned the racist abuse suffered by three England footballers after the Euro 2020 final, saying it “shows how much work needs to be done” in society to end racism.

England lost the final in a penalty shootout to Italy, with England players Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho, and Bukayo Saka, who are all Black, missing spot-kicks. All three were subjected to racist abuse online and on Monday a mural of Rashford in Manchester was defaced.

ALSO READ: EURO 2020: England fans start petitions to get ‘unfair’ final replayed

Hamilton, the only Black driver in F1 history and a seven-time world champion, with a record number of grand prix victories, said society needs to get to a place where Black athletes aren’t solely accepted after victories.

“So much was running through my mind as I watched the final moments of the match last night,” Hamilton wrote on Instagram. “On one hand I was so proud of how far we have come …to be in the final and with such a diverse team is a huge achievement we should all be proud of but as the players stepped up to take the penalties I was worried.

Vanguard News Nigeria