The Ilana Omo Oodua, IOO, on Friday, said that allegations leveled against Yoruba Nation agitator, Chief Sunday Adeyemo fondly called Sunday Igboho of trafficking in arms and inciting violence that could result in the social disturbance by the Federal Government were spurious adding that the allegations untenable, and insufficient to warrant his extradition.

Igboho was arraigned at the Cour D’Appel De Cotonou in Benin Republic after his arrest at the Cardinal Bernardin International Airport, Cotonou on Monday night. He was arrested with his wife on their way to Germany.

The Yoruba activist was declared wanted by the Department of State Services, DSS, earlier in July after his Ibadan house was raided by operatives of the DSS. Two people were killed by the DSS in the late-night raid while 12 other persons were arrested and later paraded in Abuja.

They have since been charged to court.

But in a statement by its Communications Manager, Maxwell Adeleye, the Yoruba group stated that Igboho’s case has been adjourned till Monday 26th July to allow the Federal Government bring up whatever evidence they may have.

Adeleye said: “Yesterday, the court set Mrs. Adeyemo, lgboho’s wife free since it has been found that she has committed no offence and there’s no complaint whatsoever against her. Consequently, her German passport was returned to her.

“The Lawyers handling the case reported after the proceedings that Chief Sunday Adeyemo lgboho cannot be extradited to Nigeria for two principal reasons:

“That contrary to insinuations, Nigeria and Benin have no Extradition Agreement.

That Nigeria has not been able to come up with charges that could lead the court to order lgboho’s extradition to Nigeria.

“What Federal Government came up with were mere allegations against Ighoho such as trafficking in arms and inciting violence that could result in the social disturbance without evidence which the Government of Benin Republic considered spurious and untenable, and insufficient to warrant extradition.”

“The case has been adjourned till Monday 26th July to allow the Federal Government bring up whatever evidence they may have, and Mr. lgboho has been taken back to the police custody.”

