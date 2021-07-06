By Moses Nosike

At the monthly empowerment programme of Higher Impact Club International, an arm of Isaiah Wealth Ministries, experts who spoke during the capacity building event had called on Nigerian young people and others that despite the effect of COVID-19 pandemic on global economies there are still business opportunities to identify and at the same time take the advantage.

Keynote speaker, Professor Christopher Imumolen, the Managing Director of JPTS Institute, the founder of Global Wealth and Global Wealth University and the President, Onshore, Offshore Oil and Gas Professionals in Nigeria, while charting with newsmen after his speech said that we are living in a world where many businesses had suffered as a result of the pandemic, and this is the right time to let people know that even with the global economic situations, there is still viable businesses that are springing up.

“For the first time, we have billionaires of the world who now rate close to $200b. It had not happened before, except in the Bible where we talk about people like King Solomon. It means that even with the global economic realities we still have entrepreneurs who are taking advantage of the recession to make wealth. Today, we have been able to discuss exclusively on business opportunities that are still abiding and how people can actually take advantage of it”.

According to him, there are opportunities in the agric sector where people can tap into, knowing that food and feeding are basic necessity of life, and some great men have been able to build their business tenacity on human necessity, which feeding is one of it. “So, human beings will continue to eat as long as we exist. Then if we are going to look at agriculture, we can build an opportunity around that area”.

Continuing, Professor Imumolen also pointed out other areas of business opportunities like e-commerce. He said that in today’s world, there are new business realities and opportunities. “For instance e-commerce, which the whole world is heading into. The second richest man on earth is into e-commerce, buying and selling. And we have the retail businesses, even right here in Ikeja you can spot many retail shops. Nigerians are beginning to have the culture of buying from retail shops than open market because they now believe they can buy original from retail shops, do a refund, and with other benefit from there – like home delivery after purchase. So the industry of retail businesses is expanding. He also mentioned e-letters as another area of opportunity and people need to follow up to all this.

In addition, President, Higher Impact Club International, Engr. Salvation Alibor said, “Like we earlier said, it is not sufficient to tell people how to go to heaven, without first telling them how to live on earth. We teach them how to make it here first in a godly way. Reason is that most of the challenges we have in our world today are not necessarily spiritual challenges, some of them are ignorant. For instance, If you have the right information on how to avoid stroke and you know it is prevalent in your family you would avoid it. Personally I had suffered things in the past that later when I got to know how best to avoid it, I said I wish I knew it then.

So, that is what HIC does, provide that knowledge gap, the required information that young people need to have to be able to make it in their lives while they are here on earth.

In the same vein, former President of the Club, Dr. Innocent Ekeleme, said that today’s programme, identifying and taking advantage of opportunities is a good one. “Every great man you see today, thought of an opportunity and took advantage of it. Interestingly, opportunities and ideas fly in the air. If you notice all the billionaires today, that idea they ran with, they might not be the first persons that conceived in their mind, but they were the first people that took action. Today’s meeting is trying to train people to have that mentality of looking out for opportunities. Opportunities are everywhere around us. The needs we have, complain of people around us, the pain we have they are opportunities. So, we want to share this idea, let the youth start looking out.