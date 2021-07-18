Mrs Adefunke Shinab, Chairman, Inner Wheel District 912 Nigeria (middle) being decorated by her predecessor, Mrs Aderonke Solomon, during her installation.

Whether a woman empowers herself or other women, everyone benefits and the family, community, country and the world at large benefit.

This was stated by Mrs Adefunke Shinaba in her acceptance speech, during her installation as Chairman, Inner Wheel District 912 Nigeria, 2021/2022, with a promise to empower women, married or single, during her tenure.

Mrs Shinaba said the theme of the 2021/2022 Inner Wheel year, “Pink First”, means the focus is on women— young, old, married, widow or single.

She said: “Women are many things. That is why female empowerment is such an important thing. The world needs more women in rooms that matter and at the forefront of causes that matter.”

Shinaba said the star project geared towards the empowerment of women comprise computer training, cakes and confectioneries, fashion designing, hairdressing, small chops, make-up, and the seminal home farming training.

Others projects are donation of wheelchairs to the Spinal Cord Injury Association of Nigeria, SCIAN; donation of boreholes to two communities in Lagos and Ogun.

Blood drive for sickle cell anaemia patients at LUTH, and free eye and health screening, are also part of the year’s programme.

In her valedictory speech, the immediate past Chairman, Aderonke Solomon, urged Shinaba to keep the flag flying by putting others first as what is done for others outlives the doer.

On his part, AIG Adenrele Shinaba(rtd), husband of the District Chairman, said women have always proved themselves trustworthy and efficient.

He called for more empowerment, elective and appointive opportunities for women, noting that it is one of the ways to bring about the change Nigerians desire.

At the event, held at POWA Multipurpose Hall, GRA, Ikeja, were past and present leaders of the clubs, monarchs and government officials. The high point of the event was the induction of Mrs Adefunke Shinaba and members of his exco.

