Kuipers

By Emmanuel Okogba

The UEFA Referees Committee has announced Björn Kuipers as centre referee for the UEFA EURO 2020 final between Italy and England billed for Sunday 11th July.

Kuipers from the Netherlands, an international referee since 2006, will be the first match official from his country to referee a UEFA EURO final.

ALSO READ:

At this year’s EURO final tournament, he has overseen two group stage matches – Denmark’s 2-1 defeat by Belgium and Spain’s record-equalling 5-0 win against Slovakia – and the Danes’ 2-1 quarter-final win against the Czech Republic. He was also appointed as fourth official for England’s 1-0 group stage win against Croatia.

Kuipers will be joined at Sunday’s final by Dutch assistants Sander van Roekel and Erwin Zeinstra, while Carlos Del Cerro Grande (Spain) will be fourth official. The video assistant referee (VAR) role has been assigned to Bastian Dankert (Germany), who will be accompanied by Pol van Boekel (Netherlands), Christian Gittelmann and Marco Fritz (both Germany). Juan Carlos Yuste Jiménez (Spain) completes the line-up as assistant reserve referee.

Vanguard News Nigeria