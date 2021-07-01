Sommer saves Mbappe’s penalty

Over 240,000 Les Bleus supporters have signed a petition seeking a replay of the France vs Switzerland Euro 2020 second round fixture that saw the world champions surprisingly crashing out of the competition.

The petition comes as a protest against Switzerland goalkeeper, Yann Sommer who, according to French fans, did not respect the rule of having at least one foot on the goal line at the time the spot kick was taken when he saved Kylian Mbappe’s effort.

ALSO READ:

RTL Sport reports that over 240,000 people signed the petition through the page Les Lignes Bougent for the game to be replayed.

Having initially led, then falling behind 3-1, Switzerland dragged the game into extra time before sending tournament favorites France out of the competition via penalties.

Vanguard News Nigeria