Euro 2020: Morata can hurt Italy, Bonucci warns teammates

Italy’s stand-in captain Leonardo Bonucci is taking nothing for granted when he comes up against Juventus team-mate Alvaro Morata in their Euro 2020 semi-final.

The Spain striker has been the target for much criticism in his homeland due to his relatively poor form with two goals in five matches at the finals, a disappointing return for the number of chances he gets.

Bonucci saw Morata score 19 goals while on loan at Juve from Atletico Madrid last season and while he has every sympathy for what his club-mate has had to endure with offensive messages on social media, the veteran defender will not treat him differently to any other opponent at Wembley today.

“Alvaro is a friend of mine, we often spend a lot of time together in Turin and I was really struck by what happened to him and what we all have to go through,” he told a pre-match press conference.

“I’ve had to go through what he went through and I know what it’s like to read and feel certain things as well.

“I’ve always been right behind him. He’s always had my support. He’s a great guy and a terrific footballer, a complete striker because he can run into space, he holds the ball up well.

“He is one of the best centre-forwards in world football and we need to make sure we are switched on tomorrow, not only to keep an eye on Morata but the team as a whole.”

Bonucci and his centre-back partner, regular skipper Giorgio Chiellini, are the only survivors from the chastening 4-0 defeat in the final of Euro 2012 when Spain became the first side to win back-to-back European Championships.

